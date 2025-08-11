How Do Ponzi And Pyramid Schemes Continue To Trap Indian Crypto Investors?

India's cryptocurrency space has seen mad growth and shocking fraud in recent times. While blockchain is the promise of decentralization and transparency, it has also been a rich breeding ground for plans of dubious schemes with money-multiplier returns on investment. Among them, Ponzi and pyramid schemes are two of the longest enduring threats that have been riding on regulatory loopholes, investor ignorance, and market unfamiliarity. Such types of schemes are not new but more difficult to identify and propagate due to the development to accommodate the high-flying crypto economy.