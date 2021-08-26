August 26, 2021
Have Helped Evacuate Over 40,000, Claims Qatar

The small nation on the Arabian Peninsula says most will transit through Qatar after staying in temporary accommodations.

Associated Press (AP) 26 August 2021
 Qatar says it has helped the evacuation of more than 40,000 people from Kabul airport.

The small nation on the Arabian Peninsula says most will transit through Qatar after staying in temporary accommodations.

Qatar says that “the evacuation efforts will continue in the coming days in consultation with international partners.”

Qatar also hosts an office of the Taliban and was the site of negotiations between America, the toppled Afghan government and the insurgents.

