Timeline of December 16 Gang-Rape: How The Events Unfolded

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the sensational December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The top court had upheld the death sentences in May 2017, following which the convicts had filed a review petition.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan rejected the review pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23), saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

December 16, 2012: A 23-year-old paramedic student and her male friend take a private bus home after watching English film "Life of Pi" at the Select City Walk Mall in Saket. The woman was brutally raped and beaten up by six men in the moving bus and thrown out of it near Mahipalpur along with her male friend. They are admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital the same night.

December 17, 2012: Delhi Police identify four men who raped and assaulted her -- bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta. Doctors say the woman has suffered grave internal injuries.

December 18, 2012: Ram Singh and three others are arrested. People come out on the streets to protest the gang-rape.

December 19, 2012: The woman undergoes a fifth surgery, with doctors removing most of her intestines.

December 25, 2012: The woman's condition deteriorates.

December 26, 2012: She is flown to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment.

December 29, 2012: The woman dies in Singapore due to organ failure.

January 2, 2013: The then Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir inaugurates fast track court for speedy trial in sexual offence cases.

January 3, 2013: Police files charge-sheet against five adult accused for offences including murder, gang rape, attempt to murder, kidnapping, unnatural offences and dacoity.

January 17, 2013: Fast track court starts proceedings against five adult accused.

January 28, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board rules that sixth accused is a minor.

February 2, 2013: Five adult accused are charged with 13 offences including murder.

February 28, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) frames rape, murder charges against the juvenile accused.

March 11, 2013: Ram Singh, the bus driver, is found hanging in his cell in Tihar jail.

March 21, 2013: Government approves new tougher anti-rape law to punish sex crimes, including death for repeat rape offenders.

August 31, 2013: JJB convicts the juvenile for gang rape and murder and awards three years term at a probation home.

September 10, 2013: Court convicts Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan of 13 offences including gang rape, unnatural offence and murder of the woman and attempt to murder her male friend.

September 13, 2013: Fast track court awards death to all four convicts. Trial court refers the case to Delhi High Court for confirmation of death sentence.

January 3, 2014: The Delhi High Court reserves its verdict on confirming the death sentence and appeals of the four convicts.

March 13, 2014: The Delhi High Court upholds the death sentences awarded to the four convicts.

July 14, 2014: The Supreme Court stays till further orders execution of death penalty of two of four convicts -- Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur.

December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay the release of the juvenile. He walks out of a correction home after spending three years.

May 5, 2015: SC upholds death penalty of four accused - Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

