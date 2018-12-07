﻿
Telangana Youth Arrested For Taking Selfie While Voting

Officials said the youth was arrested under Representation of People's Act for violating the secrecy of voting.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
Telangana Youth Arrested For Taking Selfie While Voting
Representational Image
Telangana Youth Arrested For Taking Selfie While Voting
A gullible youth, who had come to exercise his franchise in the Telangana Assembly elections  was arrested by the police on Friday for taking a selfie while he was casting his vote, an offence under the law.

The voter, identified as Shiv Shankar, was arrested by the police on a complaint by polling official at a polling centre in Rajendranagar constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

Officials said the youth was arrested under Representation of People's Act for violating the secrecy of voting.

The use of mobile phones inside the polling booths is prohibited. The election authorities have asked voters not to carry mobile phones inside the polling centres.

The Election Commission (EC) has cautioned the voters, especially the first time voters against taking selfies inside the polling booths. Officials said the voters were free to take selfies with their inked finger after coming out of the booths.

Polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Friday morning.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in 13 constituencies classified as Left Wing Extremist-affected, where the process ends at 4 pm itself.

As many as 1821 candidates, including a transgender, are in fray. Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.

IANS

