West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Eye Huge Total

Rain and a wet outfield prevented any ball being bowled on Day 2 of the second cricket test between the West Indies and Pakistan. Pakistan after being asked to bat first managed to recover to 212-4 in the first innings with Mohammad Rizwan 22 not out and Faheem Ashraf on 23. The Test, with ICC World Test Championship points at stake, will have extended hours on Sunday to make up for the lost time. Play will begin 30 minutes early and 98 overs will have to be bowled in the day. The West Indies won a tense first test by one run to lead the two-match series. Follow the Day 3 live cricket scores of the 2nd West Indies vs Pakistan Test match, being played at Kingston, Jamaica here:

8:00 PM IST: The ground is soggy and still hasn't dried fully. Stay tuned, umpires to have an inspection in few minutes

7:48 PM IST: For all those who are concerned about the weather on Day 3. Here's what Windies have tweeted:- Its all bright with no trace of clouds

