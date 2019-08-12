West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Hopes To Get A Consistent Run In The Team

﻿
Shreyas Iyer built an excellent partnership with Virat Kohli, as India posted 279 for 7. West Indies were then reset a revised target of 270 runs off 46 overs due to weather conditions. India won by 59-runs.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2019
Iyer has also been in good form lately due to his displays for India A.
After defeating West Indies in the second ODI, India batsman Shreyas Iyer is hoping that his 71-run knock will help him maintain consistency for the national team. India defeated Windies in Queen's Park Oval, on August 11, to take a 1-0 lead. The first match was abandoned due to poor weather.

Playing for the national team after a year, Iyer slammed 71-runs off 68-balls. India posted 279 for 7. Windies were then reset a revised target of 270 runs off 46 overs due to weather conditions. India won by 59-runs.

Even captain Virat Kohli lauded Iyer for his effort.

"I want to stay in the team for a while, the consistency is always important, I want to play well and contribute to the team," said the 24-year-old.

Iyer has also been in good form lately due to his displays for India A.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hails Captain Virat Kohli

"It was a fruitful day. I knew I was going to do well, I played for India A and I played in these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well," said Iyer, who was part of the playing XI in the first game, which was washed out after 13 overs at Guyana.

He also built a good partnership with Kohli. "I decided that I wouldn't take any risks, Virat told me that we needed to build a partnership and take the innings deep", he said.

"He supported me very well, we took the ones and twos, hit the boundaries when it came. We decided 250 was a good score, obviously we got 30 runs extra. He told me to bat at least until the 45th over, I am thankful for what I managed."

The third ODI between the two sides takes place on August 14, Queen's Park Oval.

(PTI Inputs)

