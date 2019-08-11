Another four-year cycle has started with Sri Lanka-Bangladesh and India-West Indies One-Day International series setting the tone for 50-overs cricket post-ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But things are in a nascent stage with teams grappling with new ideas, jostling to bring in future stars while giving enough elbow rooms to fading legends. When India take on hosts West Indies in the second ODI at Port of Spain in Trinidad on , that's what fans will see – two former World Champions taking baby steps even as they try not to fall too hard while negotiating a difficult course. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

And that brings us to the problems and prospects, with both the teams trying to fill in the gaps or rather solve old concerns. India have their never-ending number four conundrum while the Windies are in a rebuilding job which has been going on for years. In the midst, both the camps have seen glimmers of hope – Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul or even Kedar Jadhav emerging as solutions to the No. 4 problem for India, while investments made in Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope are proving to be good business for the Windies.

Meanwhile, spare some thoughts for soon-to-be retire Chris Gayle. The self-proclaimed Univers Boss failed to find his 'Providence' in the first ODI as the rainand a very slow start reduced him to a pedestrian. No one would have believed Mr. Gayle can play a 31-ball four-run knock. Well, that's what he did. Probably, age is catching up with him too. But on his 300th ODI, Gayle can be Gayle. By the way, he is only seven runs shy of becoming Windies' all-time ODI run-scorer, currently held by Brian Lara.

Then, there is the Indian India trio of super batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – hungry for more.



What about the bowlers?



Indian bowlers are likely to dominate with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami showing their unrivaled craft. With a hint of rain in the air, Indian pacers can be deadly, as witnessed in the T20Is and also the abandoned first ODI. And they have the support of a strong sping attack, featuring the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.



Windies too possess a very strong bowling attack. Kemar Roach is a known fire-breather, but he will need lots of support to silence India's star batsmen.



Here are the squads and likely XIs:



Predicted XIs:



West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell



India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav



Teams:



West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas



India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal