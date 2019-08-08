India (IND) take on West Indies (WI) in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium, Guyana today. The two teams will face-off in a total of three ODIs, with the remaining two scheduled to be played in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 11 and 14. Virat Kohli’s India completed a T20 series whitewash of the Windies with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the third and final match in Guyana on Tuesday (August 6). The tourists had already clinched the series with back-to-back wins at Lauderhill (Florida) in the United States. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

19:01 hrs IST: The situation looks better now. The rain has stopped and the sun is almost out. The groundstaff are getting on with their work. We'll keep you posted!

THE TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED!

18:20 hrs IST: Raining heavily at the moment in Guyana. Looks like the toss will be delayed. The covers are firmly in place. Stay tuned for further updates!

DID YOU KNOW? Chris Gayle (10,338) needs 11 runs to go past Brian Lara (10,348) as West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODI history.

STAT ATTACK - The Windies haven't won a bilateral ODI series since August 2014. Also, they haven't beaten India in their last eight series against them.

17:40 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the first of three ODIs between West Indies and India.

Shikhar Dhawan returns to the ODI squad after missing most of the 2019 World Cup due to a thumb injury.

With 17 centuries in 130 ODIs, Dhawan is expected to take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul, who replaced Dhawan as an opener during the showpiece event, is likely to go back to being the No. 4 batsman.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No. 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

Mohammed Shami, after being rested for the T20 series, is set to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Jasprit Bumrah being given a break. Navdeep Saini, who took three wickets in his T20 debut against the Windies and was also named the Player of the Match, could play his first ODI.

The Windies, on the other hand, will hope the return of Chris Gayle bolsters them.

Opener John Campbell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Keemo Paul have all been recalled to the 14-member squad for the three-match series.