Former New Zealand Head Coach Mike Hesson Quits Kings XI Punjab

Mike Hesson served as Kings XI Punjab head coach for only one IPL season. His departure comes amidst rumors that he is in contention to be India or Pakistan's next head coach.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Mike Hesson had coached New Zealand's national cricket team for six years, including their run to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.
Mike Hesson has parted ways with Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab, where served as head coach.

This comes after reports have suggested that he is in contention to be India or Pakistan's next head coach.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Kings XI franchise and wish to thank them for the season I had in charge. Whilst disappointed not to be able to build on the work we did this year, I'm sure success isn't too far away for them. I wish them all the best for the future," Hesson said in a message which he also posted on Twitter.

Hesson was with Kings XI Punjab for a season, He has coached New Zealand's national cricket team for six years, including their run to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

(PTI Inputs)

