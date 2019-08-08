﻿
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced that the list of centrally contracted players has been reduced from 33 to 19, and two big names missing from it were those of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez

Omnisport 08 August 2019
The contracts run from August 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
2019-08-08T16:31:46+0530

Veteran Pakistan duo Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have lost their central contracts for the 2019-20 international season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of centrally contracted players has been reduced from 33 to 19.

Also Read: PCB Ends Contracts  For Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Support Staff

Batsman Babar Azam, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and spinner Yasir Shah are the only three to be given a top-level Category A deal.

Shoaib and Hafeez were overlooked a day after it was announced head coach Mickey Arthur would depart his role along with bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

Experienced all-rounders Shoaib and Hafeez will still be available for selection in a new era for Pakistan.

Also Read: PCB, PSL Franchises Agree To Hold Entire 2020 Season At Home

PCB managing director Wasim Khan said: "I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season.

"We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021.

Also Read: Umar Akmal Accuses Former Pakistan Test Player Of Corrupt Approach

"The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets."

The contracts run from August 1 2019 to June 30 2020, the PCB said, with Pakistan playing Tests and limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh in that period.

Pakistan's centrally contracted players for 2019-20:

Category A – Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah

Category B – Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

Category C – Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari

