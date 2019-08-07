﻿
Global T20 Canada: Umar Akmal Accuses Former Pakistan Test Player Of Corrupt Approach

Umar Akmal claimed that Mansoor Akhtar, who was part of the Winnipeg Hawks management, had approached him and asked him to play a role in fixing some games in Global T20 Canada

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Umar Akmal is currently represents the Winnipeg Hawks.
File Photo
Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has accused a former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of corrupt approach during the ongoing Global T20 Canada, reporting the matter to PCB's anti-corruption unit.

According to highly placed PCB sources, a few days back, Umar had reported the matter to the organizers as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit. Umar is playing for the Winnipeg Hawks franchise.

Umar reported that Akhtar, who was part of the Winnipeg Hawks management, had approached him and asked him to play a role in fixing some games of the league.

Mansoor, 61, is currently based out of the United States. He played 19 Tests and 41 ODIs between 1980 and 1990. He has reportedly gone incommunicado since complaint came to light.

Umar was sidelined by the national selectors during the recent World Cup after being given a comeback chance in the preparatory one-day series against Australia in the UAE in March-April.

But the flamboyant middle-order batsman has a tendency to get involved in controversies. Last year, he came under the spotlight after making claims in a television interview that he was approached to fix matches by some bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup and Hong Kong Super Sixes. 

(With ANI inputs)

