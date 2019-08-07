PCB Decides Not To Renew Contracts Of Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Support Staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on August 7, that it has decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur. The board also won't renew the contracts of his support staff which included batting coach Grant Flower, strength and conditioning coach Grant Luden and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.

The PCB announced that it will take a robust recruitment process immediately to fill in the vacant positions.

"As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high-level applications from interested candidates," the Board said in a statement.

The recommendations have been forwarded and discussed with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

"The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations," Mani said.

"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors," he added.

"The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats," Mani said.

Pakistan missed out on the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup's semifinals by a whisker. The team has been heavily criticised. On his side's performance, Arthur had recommended that captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should be removed from his role.

