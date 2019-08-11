﻿
WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Records In One Fell Swoop

In a brilliant batting show, Virat Kohli hit his 42nd ODI century to help India recover from the first-over jolt against the West Indies, and in the process, the skipper created a host of records

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
India captain Virat Kohli jumps into the air while celebrating his century as West Indies bowler captain Jason Holder looks on during their second One-Day International cricket match in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 11, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-08-11T23:42:52+0530

India captain Virat Kohli produced a virtuoso batting performance during the second ODI match against the West Indies on Sunday at Port of Spain, Trinidad to break a host of records.

Kohli, 30, won the toss and opted to bat first at Queen's Park Oval, but was needed in the centre in the first over itself after opener Shikhar Dhawan lasted only three balls.

The skipper first steadied the Indian ship by stitching a 74-run stand with his deputy Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman then took control of the proceeding by hitting his 42nd ODI century. He was also involved in a 125-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who himself hit a fifty.

Following are the feats Kohli achieved during his innings:

- 8th ton vs WI. Only Sachin Tendulkar has more hundreds against a team, 9 vs Australia. Kohli has 8 hudreds against Sri Lanka and Australia too.

- Kohli now has most hundreds against a team as a captain, 8 vs WI, breaking Ricky Ponting's record, 5 vs New Zealand.

- He now has most ODI hundreds as captain, 20. Previous most was MS Dhoni's 19.

- Kohli overtook Sourav Ganguly to become the eighth highest run-scorer in ODI cricket.

Besides, Kohli and Rohit also registered their 32nd half-century stand, which is second most for India after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. In terms of partnership runs, they are also second, behind Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Kohli and Rohit now have 4729, to Tendulkar-Ganguly's 8227.

