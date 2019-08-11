﻿
WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Captain Virat Kohli Breaks Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad's 26-Year-Old Record

Virat Kohli entered the second ODI against the West Indies needing 19 runs to overtake former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad's record, and the Indian captain achieved the feat in the sixth over

11 August 2019
India captain Virat Kohli takes a run during their second One-Day International cricket match against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 11, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-08-11T20:39:12+0530

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday broke Pakistan great Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record to become the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket during the second match of the ongoing series in the Caribbean.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Kohli entered the match at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain needing 19 runs to overtake Miandad's aggregate of 1930 runs in 64 innings.

The Indian captain took a single off the second ball of the sixth over to reach 20 in 20 balls and break Miandad's record. This is Kohli's 34th innings against the Windies.

India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Indian captain did not get to bat in the first ODI of the series as West Indies had batted first and only 13 overs could be bowled before rain in Providence ensured that the match was washed out.

