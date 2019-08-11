Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday broke Pakistan great Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record to become the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket during the second match of the ongoing series in the Caribbean.

Kohli entered the match at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain needing 19 runs to overtake Miandad's aggregate of 1930 runs in 64 innings.

The Indian captain took a single off the second ball of the sixth over to reach 20 in 20 balls and break Miandad's record. This is Kohli's 34th innings against the Windies.

India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Indian captain did not get to bat in the first ODI of the series as West Indies had batted first and only 13 overs could be bowled before rain in Providence ensured that the match was washed out.