﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Celebrates 300th Match By Breaking Long-Standing Brian Lara Record

WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Celebrates 300th Match By Breaking Long-Standing Brian Lara Record

Brian Lara's West Indies records for the most ODI appearances and runs was broken by Chris Gayle on Sunday during their second ODI against India

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Celebrates 300th Match By Breaking Long-Standing Brian Lara Record
West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle takes a run during the second One-Day International cricket match against India in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 11, 2019.
AP Photo
WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Celebrates 300th Match By Breaking Long-Standing Brian Lara Record
outlookindia.com
2019-08-12T02:09:17+0530

Veteran opener Chris Gayle on Sunday became the highest scorer for the West Indies in One-Day International cricket during the second match of the ongoing series.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Playing in his 300th ODI match, which is also another Windies record, Gayle took a single off the first ball of the ninth over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, to overtake Brian Lara (10,348 runs) as the most prolific scorer for the Windies in the format.

The 39-year-old opening batsman was given a standing ovation and a shake of the hand from Virat Kohli when he set the record in Lara's hometown.

Also Read: Kohli Breaks Dhoni, Ponting, Ganguly Records In One Fell Swoop

Gayle was five ahead of Lara when he fell for only 11, failing with a review after he was trapped leg before wicket bang in front by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reducing the Windies to 45-1 in reply to 279-7 in the second match of the series.

Kohli earlier produced another masterclass, moving above Sourav Ganguly into second on the list of leading India ODI run-scorers with a magnificent 120 from 125 balls.

Also Read: Kohli, Rohit Join Hands To Surpass Tendulkar-Sehwag's Feat

The classy skipper struck a six and another 14 boundaries and Shreyas Iyer made 71 after the tourists had won the toss.

Kohli also set a record for the fewest innings to score 2,000 ODI runs against one nation in what was his 34th knock against the Windies.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chris Gayle Brian Lara Port Of Spain West Indies Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 West Indies national cricket team Sports
Next Story : EPL 2019-20: Manchester United Record Biggest Top-Flight Win Over Chelsea In 54 Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters