South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores: 2nd Test, Day 1, Johannesburg

South Africa will be looking to seal a first series win over Sri Lanka since January 2017 when the teams meet in the second and final Test in Johannesburg starting Sunday.

Visitors Sri Lanka have a depleted squad with a number of injuries to key players. Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt on 79 on day one and did not bat again, while Kasun Rajitha went down just 2.1 overs in the game.

The duo, along with Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara and Oshada Fernando, have been ruled out for the second match, while Suranga Lakmal remains doubtful having already missed the opener.



Skipper Quinton de Kock started his stint at the helm with a comprehensive victory in Centurion last time out, despite Sri Lanka making 396 in their first innings.



Former skipper Faf du Plessis weighed in with a career-best score of 199 as the hosts replied with a massive total of 621, allowing the bowlers to wrap up the win with well over a day to spare.

Sri Lanka's injuries are not just a concern for this series either, as the first of two Tests against England on home soil begins on January 14.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

