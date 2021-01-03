January 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores: 2nd Test, Day 1, Johannesburg

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores: 2nd Test, Day 1, Johannesburg

Sri Lanka will be without a number of key players due to injury for the second giving hosts South Africa advantage. Catch live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 1 here

Outlook Web Bureau 03 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores: 2nd Test, Day 1, Johannesburg
Faf du Plessis is congratulated by the Sri Lankan team on Day Three of the first Test match.
AP
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores: 2nd Test, Day 1, Johannesburg
outlookindia.com
2021-01-03T13:27:36+05:30

South Africa will be looking to seal a first series win over Sri Lanka since January 2017 when the teams meet in the second and final Test in Johannesburg starting Sunday.

LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS

Visitors Sri Lanka have a depleted squad with a number of injuries to key players. Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt on 79 on day one and did not bat again, while Kasun Rajitha went down just 2.1 overs in the game.
The duo, along with Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara and Oshada Fernando, have been ruled out for the second match, while Suranga Lakmal remains doubtful having already missed the opener.

Skipper Quinton de Kock started his stint at the helm with a comprehensive victory in Centurion last time out, despite Sri Lanka making 396 in their first innings.

Former skipper Faf du Plessis weighed in with a career-best score of 199 as the hosts replied with a massive total of 621, allowing the bowlers to wrap up the win with well over a day to spare.
Sri Lanka's injuries are not just a concern for this series either, as the first of two Tests against England on home soil begins on January 14. 

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and  Lutho Sipamla

Sri Lanka:  Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk),  Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Andrea Pirlo: Juventus Eager To Get Going Again In Serie A In 2021 After Fiorentina Fiasco

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Quinton de Kock Faf du Plessis Keshav Maharaj Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Dean Elgar Kusal Perera Lahiru Thirimanne Kusal Mendis Johannesburg South Africa national cricket team Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket South Africa Cricket Live Score ICC World Test Championship Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos