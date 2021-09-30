Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November

Qatar has also signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023. There will be no race in Qatar next year because of the FIFA World Cup which the country is hosting.

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November
The Qatar Grand Prix will start under floodlights at 6 PM local time on November 21 at the Losail International Circuit.

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November
2021-09-30T18:19:28+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 6:19 pm

Qatar will host a Formula One race for the first time in November and for 10 years starting 2023. Qatar takes the remaining slot left vacant on this year's reshuffled calendar. The race will start under floodlights at 6 pm local time on November 21 at the Losail International Circuit. (More Sports News)

As the 20th of 22 races this season, it will be followed by the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on December 5 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prox on December 12.

"There was a strong will from Qatar to be helpful to F1, and in the course of this process, the vision for a longer partnership was discussed and agreed," F1 said in a statement on Thursday. "The vision for F1 to be the showcase for Qatar after the (soccer) World Cup in 2022 was the driving force."

There will not be a race in Qatar next year because of the World Cup so the 10-year deal starts the following year. The 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) circuit, which holds 8,000 fans, is north of Doha and has hosted the MotoGP series since 2004.

It is not yet clear whether Losail will continue to host F1 from 2023, as the circuit will need to be altered, so there is a strong possibility another location could be chosen. F1 said only that it was in discussions.

The cancellation of the Japanese GP set for Oct. 10 amid the government's coronavirus concerns triggered off changes. The Turkish GP, originally slated for October 3, took Japan's slot.

Although the United States GP stays on October 24, the Mexican GP moved from October 31 to November 7 and Brazil shifted from that date to November 14. "We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport, and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

"The huge effort from all the teams, F1 and (governing body) FIA has made it possible to deliver a 22-race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year."

