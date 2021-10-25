Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Paras Mhambrey Applies For India Men's Team Bowling Coach's Job

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey, one of the brains behind the nation's highly successful A and U-19 team programmes, has applied for the position of men's team's bowling coach.

Paras Mhambrey Applies For India Men's Team Bowling Coach's Job
Former pacer Paras Mhambrey has played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 to 1998. | Twitter

Trending

Paras Mhambrey Applies For India Men's Team Bowling Coach's Job
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:35:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:35 pm

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey has applied for the position of India men's team's bowling coach. The Mumbai-born is one of the brains behind India's highly successful A and U-19 team programmes.  He has also travelled with the U-19 and India A teams as head coach on various tours. (More Cricket News)

Mhambrey, who has been employed with the National Cricket Academy for nearly a decade, is considered a long-time trusted lieutenant of Rahul Dravid, widely tipped to be the next head coach.

Moreover, the coaching module prepared by the National Cricket Academy to ensure a smooth transition from U-19 to A teams and then subsequently to the main squad has been the handiwork of both Dravid and Mhambrey.  

"Yes, Paras has officially applied for the post today. The deadline for application closes on Tuesday, October 26. Paras has the requisite experience, having been a part of the Indian cricket's elite coaching system for the past decade," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

BCCI believes that once the current crop of fast bowlers -- primarily Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav -- are phased out in the next couple of years, the next batch is likely to comprise of those who have been under Mhambrey either at U-19 or A team level.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Mhambrey's application could be a significant step towards Dravid also officially throwing his hat in the ring.

BCCI sources had earlier indicated that Dravid has been convinced to take up the position which will be vacant after Ravi Shastri's exit following the team's T20 World Cup campaign. The deal will be closed only after he applies for the job.

Mhambrey applying means that people from his core team are interested in working with the national team. The next line of fast bowlers like Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna have been part of the A team programme.

The 49-year-old Mhambrey played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 to 1998.

He was a big name in the formidable Mumbai Ranji Trophy team of the 1990s and played 91 first-class games in which he snared 284 wickets with 13 five-wicket hauls. However, it was as a coach that he earned a lot of reverence in the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Mhambrey steered Bengal to successive Ranji Trophy finals and also coached Baroda. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians set-up as well for some time before joining the National Cricket Academy. 

Tags

PTI Paras Mhambrey Rahul Dravid Delhi Cricket Sports BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) National Cricket Academy Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?', Virat Kohli Laughs Off Saying 'It's A Very Brave Question'

'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?', Virat Kohli Laughs Off Saying 'It's A Very Brave Question'

AFG vs SCO, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan 'Favourites' Vs Scotland

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Sachin Kumar, Sanjeet Get First-Round Byes

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

IND v PAK: Virender Sehwag Condemns Online Attack On Mohammad Shami

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Good Batting Display On Agenda As West Indies Face South Africa

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL: Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Final Bidders For New Teams

IPL: Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Final Bidders For New Teams

IND v PAK T20 World Cup Impact: Students Clash In Punjab, Fans Party In Karachi After Pakistan's Big Win Vs India

IND v PAK T20 World Cup Impact: Students Clash In Punjab, Fans Party In Karachi After Pakistan's Big Win Vs India

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Explained

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Explained

T20 World Cup: Match Against India Is Over, Focus On Next Game, Babar Azam Tells Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Match Against India Is Over, Focus On Next Game, Babar Azam Tells Pakistan

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement