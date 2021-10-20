Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled

Indian politicians have called for the cancellation of India's T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 due to terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled
Bilateral cricket relationship between India and Pakistan stopped after a limited overs series in India in 2012-13. India and Pakistan only play in ICC events and last played in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. | Courtesy: ICC

Trending

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T20:03:18+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 8:03 pm

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 cannot be cancelled even as India's politicians have asked for the blockbuster fixture to be called off in the wake of the terrorist attack on Indian Army personnel in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on October 11. (PAK vs SA LIVE | IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS)

Several politicians, including former Indian captain and Olympian Pargat Singh, no stranger to India vs Pakistan clashes in hockey, have called for the T20 World Cup 2021 match to be scrapped as a mark of protest to the continuing militancy in Kashmir. But as per International Cricket Council 'rules,' the match will go on as scheduled.

"India vs Pakistan match shouldn’t be held because the situation at the border isn’t ideal and both the countries are currently going through a stressful period," Pargat, who is now Punjab's sports minister, has been quoted as saying.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said: “I think if the relations between India and Pakistan are not good, then the match should be reconsidered.”

There have been no official reactions from either the Home or the sports ministries yet. It is pertinent to mention that Home minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Jay is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council of which the Pakistan Cricket Board is a member. The sports minister Anurag Thakur is a former BCCI president.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

In the international forum, India have always blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu And Kashmir. Effectively, militancy in the Kashmir valley has seriously impacted sporting relations between the two countries as India and Pakistan do not play any sport between themselves, except in the World Cups or Olympics.

The last India vs Pakistan bilateral cricket series was played in 2012-13. Pakistan toured for a series featuring ODIs and T20s. The T20 series ended 1-1. Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1. The last Test match between India vs Pakistan was played in Bangalore in December 2007. It ended in a draw but India clinched the three-Test series 1-0 by virtue of winning in Delhi.

As per convention and understanding among members of the International Cricket Council, no country can withdraw from a match due to political pressure. It is a commitment among members and India is seen among the 'Big Three' in ICC.

All international bodies like the ICC and FIFA are loathe to political interference in sports. The International Olympic Committee charter has zero tolerance towards politics spoiling sports.

One of the most notorious cases to pit football against international politics, although it did not involve FIFA, was in 1996 when Nigeria withdrew from the African Nations Cup, held in South Africa, in protest at South African criticism of President Sani Abacha’s military regime. Nigeria were then banned for two years by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and missed the following Nations Cup in 1998, according to reports.

But the reality can be very different when it comes to India and Pakistan. Almost all top sporting associations are run by politicians or their proxies. The BCCI and the PCB are glaring examples.

An India vs Pakistan contest in any sport is seen as a sporting spectacle. And when it is hockey or cricket, the fixtures assume unusual hype among fans across the world enjoy the mother of all rivalries.

The players, at least outwardly, remain cool and on the pitch, show enormous bonhomie and good spirit. There of course has been the odd occasion when emotions have ran over.

Between June 2017 and June 2019, India and Pakistan have clashed five times in ODIs. Except for losing the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on June 18, 2017, India have always beaten Pakistan by handsome margins.

The last India vs Pakistan contest was in the 50-over World Cup in Manchester on June 16, 2019. India won by 89 runs. The October 24 match in Dubai is a sold out and ICC is certainly under no pressure to cancel the India vs Pakistan Super-12 match.

Tags

Soumitra Bose UAE Cricket India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

Newcastle United Reshaping Begins With Manager Steve Bruce Leaving

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls

SCO Vs OMA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Have Edge Against Oman

AFG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Set 190-run Target For West Indies

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement