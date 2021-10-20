Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Captains India, Australia Bat First

Follow live cricket scores and updates of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Captains India, Australia Bat First
In Dubai on Wednesday afternoon, India and Australia play their second warm-up games ahead of the Super-12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021. Follow IND vs AUS live cricket scores here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Captains India, Australia Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T15:35:51+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 3:35 pm

Buoyed by their win against England in their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match on Monday, the India cricket team will face Australia in the second practice match in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon. It will also be India’s final warm-up game before they open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in the Super-12 stage. With their top three almost finalised – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and captain Virat Kohli at No.3 – the Australia game will provide India a chance to work on their middle-order ahead of the big match on Sunday in Dubai. Against England, Suryakumar Yadav could manage only eight while Hardik Pandya looked scrappy in his 10-ball unbeaten 12. Rishabh Pant looked good in his 29 not out. Young Ishan Kishan, who made a fluent 70 while opening the batting, is likely to be rested against Australia today, paving the way for his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit to get some game time before the Pakistan clash. Jasprit Bumrah was in his element against England while Bhuvneshwar Kumar did leak runs. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets but went for runs, while Rahul Chahar was taken to task by the English batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are expected to get a look in against the Australian cricket team before the main business begins. For Australia, the whole team management would be looking up to David Warner to get some runs under his belt at the top. The left-handed opener had a terrible IPL 2021 and was out for a first-ball duck in Australia’s three-wicket win over New Zealand in the first warm-up game. Pacer Kane Richardson was brilliant with the ball in the warm-up win against New Zealand while leg-spinner Adam Zampa also foxed the opposition with two wickets. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs AUS here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING )

3:35 PM IST: Bhuvi Starts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over. David Warner takes the first strike. Three dots, then two wides. Aaron Finch. takes a single off the fourth. Three from the over.

3:11 PM IST: Playing Teams

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

3:02 PM IST: Toss

Australia win the toss and will bat first against India. Rohit Sharma is leading India today.

Squads:

India (from): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia (from): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul David Warner Dubai Cricket Indian Cricket Team Australia national cricket team T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Michael Slater, Ex-Australian Cricket Star And IPL Commentator, Detained Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Michael Slater, Ex-Australian Cricket Star And IPL Commentator, Detained Over Alleged Domestic Violence

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein Replaces Fabian Allen In West Indies Squad

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

England Captain Eoin Morgan Ready ‘To Sacrifice Himself’ In Bid For T20 World Cup 2021 Glory

Champions League: Dominant Manchester City Rout Club Brugge 5-1

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Champions League: Liverpool Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Clinch A Thriller Against Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Liverpool Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Clinch A Thriller Against Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Twin Strike Rescues Paris Saint-Germain With 3-2 Win Against Leipzig

Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Twin Strike Rescues Paris Saint-Germain With 3-2 Win Against Leipzig

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Today

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Today

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journey before the weather improved.

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Outlook Web Desk / Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Rohit Captains India, Australia Bat First

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Rohit Captains India, Australia Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement