IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Captains India, Australia Bat First

Buoyed by their win against England in their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match on Monday, the India cricket team will face Australia in the second practice match in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon. It will also be India’s final warm-up game before they open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in the Super-12 stage. With their top three almost finalised – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and captain Virat Kohli at No.3 – the Australia game will provide India a chance to work on their middle-order ahead of the big match on Sunday in Dubai. Against England, Suryakumar Yadav could manage only eight while Hardik Pandya looked scrappy in his 10-ball unbeaten 12. Rishabh Pant looked good in his 29 not out. Young Ishan Kishan, who made a fluent 70 while opening the batting, is likely to be rested against Australia today, paving the way for his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit to get some game time before the Pakistan clash. Jasprit Bumrah was in his element against England while Bhuvneshwar Kumar did leak runs. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets but went for runs, while Rahul Chahar was taken to task by the English batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are expected to get a look in against the Australian cricket team before the main business begins. For Australia, the whole team management would be looking up to David Warner to get some runs under his belt at the top. The left-handed opener had a terrible IPL 2021 and was out for a first-ball duck in Australia’s three-wicket win over New Zealand in the first warm-up game. Pacer Kane Richardson was brilliant with the ball in the warm-up win against New Zealand while leg-spinner Adam Zampa also foxed the opposition with two wickets. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs AUS here.

3:35 PM IST: Bhuvi Starts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over. David Warner takes the first strike. Three dots, then two wides. Aaron Finch. takes a single off the fourth. Three from the over.

3:11 PM IST: Playing Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

3:02 PM IST: Toss

Australia win the toss and will bat first against India. Rohit Sharma is leading India today.

Squads:

India (from): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia (from): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins