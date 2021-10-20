PAK vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Eye Second Straight Win In Warm-Ups

The Pakistan national cricket team and South African national cricket team clash in a T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. Both teams won their opening practice games. While Pakistan defeated the West Indies by seven wickets, South Africa got the better of Afghanistan by 41 runs. Warm-up matches are a great way to ease into the tournament proper and Pakistan will feel at 'home' in Abu Dhabi. This Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, is loaded with experience and the former champions will have plenty of local support in UAE. South Africa are without two of their best players -- AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Both former captains opted out of the T20 World Cup. SA's biggest strength will be their bowling attack. Fresh from the IPL in UAE, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi should be a handful for the Pakistani batsmen. It's all set for an entertaining warm-up clash. Follow live cricket scores of ICC men's T20 World Cup match between PAK vs SA here.



