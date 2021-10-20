Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
AFG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Set 190-run Target For West Indies

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Afghanistan vs West Indies in Dubai. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Defending champions West Indies count on Chris Gayle for an explosive start in the T20 World Cup 2021. Follow live cricket scores of warm-up match between AFG vs WI here. | AP

2021-10-20T22:48:23+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:48 pm

Afghanistan are making a statement. After suffering a humiliating 41-run defeat in their first warm-up match, the Afghans toyed with West Indies bowlers to post a 190-run target. Hazratullah Zazai (56 off 54) and Mohammad Shahzad (54 off 35) played almost identical knocks to post a 90-run opening stand. Their knocks were followed by cameos from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran. For the defending champions, Najibullah Zadran claimed two wickets, while Ravi Rampaul, Hayden Walsh and Andre Russell got one each at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Follow live cricket scores of AFG vs WI here.

10:47 PM IST: Pooran Goes

Karim Janat removes Nicholas Pooran (35 off 26), caught by Mohammad Nabi at long on. Andre Russell is the new man. West Indies need 91 runs in 30 balls. 53 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. WI - 99/4 (15)

10:41 PM IST: Fifty-run Stand

Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran in a fifty-run stand as the Windies keep the chase alive. Pooran hits Hamid Hassan for a four and a six off the first two balls to welcome the pacer. Roston Chase then hits the fourth for another four. 17 from the over. WI -86/3 (14)

10:21 PM IST: 140 In 60

29 runs and a wicket in the last five, including 11 from Karim Janat's first over. West Indies need 140 runs in 60 balls. WI - 50/3 (10)

10:16 PM IST: Rashid On

Finally, Rashid Khan gets his first over. And seven from it, including a four off the last ball, hit by Roston Chase. WI - 39/3 (9)

10:06 PM IST: 4-2-2-3

Third for Mohammad Nabi. Shimron Hetmyer (2 off 10), caught & bowled. Nabi's figures: 4-2-2-3. Nicholas Pooran joins Roston Chase. WI - 27/3 (7)

9:52 PM IST: Nabi, Again

Well, Mohammad Nabi can do some serious damage to Windies reputation. Evin Lewis, one of the finest T20 batsmen, is walking back. Bowled for 3 off 6. Shimron Hetmyer joins Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. WI - 19/2 (4.1)

9:38 PM IST: Nabi Strikes

What an opening over from Mohammad Nabi. One wicket and four byes. Lendl Simmons, caught by Najibullah off the second ball. Roston Chase, the new man, then blocked the remaining deliveries, almost. But there were four byes off the fifth. Evin Lewis is another opener.

9:22 PM IST: Innings Break

Andre Russell and Obed McCoy pull things back for the West Indies. Just ten from the last two overs. And Afghanistan could manage only 189/5. They were looking at 200+.

9:10 PM IST: Afghans Eye 200

Ravi Rampaul concedes 18 in his third over. Fifty-run stand for Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33 off 25) and Najibullah Zadran (23 off 17) in 28. AFG - 179/2 (18)

8:42 PM IST: Second Wicket

Fifty for Mohammad Shahzad (54 off 35) in 33 balls, then departs. Caught by Akeal Hosein at short third man. Najibullah Zadran joins Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the centre. Wicket for Ravi Rampaul. AFG - 129/2 (13.4)

8:25 PM IST: Drinks

Ten overs remaining, and Afghanistan will eye more than 200. They are 100 for one in the first ten. Mohammad Shahzad is unbeaten on 38 off 25.

8:17 PM IST: First Wicket

Finally, a wicket! Hayden Walsh removes Hazratullah Zazai (56 off 35). Caught by Evin Lewis at deep. Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Mohammad Shahzad. AFG - 91/1 (9)

8:02 PM IST: Powerplay Over

Akeal Hosein continues. Hazratullah Zazai hits the last ball for a six to spoil the stats. Nine from the over. AFG - 62/0 (6)

7:53 PM IST:  Good Start

Akeal Hosein on with his first over. A very good start considering the mayhem. Just two singles. But Afghanistan still going over 10. AFG - 42/0 (4)

7:38 PM IST: Big Over

Oshane Thomas with the first over. Oshane Thomas hits the first ball for a four. Another one, off the fourth. And Mohammad Shahzad finishes with a six, over third man. 16 from it.

7:16 PM IST: Toss

Afghanistan win the toss and will bat first against West Indies.

 Squads:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

