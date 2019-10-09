Poshan
﻿
Nirmala Sheoran, Indian Sprinter, Banned For Four Years, Stripped Of Asian Titles

Nirmala Sheoran's doping ban has been backdated to take effect on June 29, 2018 and her results between August 2016 and November 2018 have been disqualified.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2019
2019-10-09T19:35:53+0530

Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran has been stripped off her two Asian Championships gold medals and banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which manages track and field doping cases. (SPORTS NEWS

The AIU came out with the order to ban Nirmala on October 7 for testing positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition back home in June 2018.

According to AIU, the Indian athlete, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, accepted the sanction and did not request for a hearing.

The period of her ban will start from June 29, 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were also disqualified.

Nirmala had won gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 2017 Asian Championships in India.

She also ran in both the events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

