Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra has a busy 2022 ahead with Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships fast approaching.

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH
Neeraj Chopra will resume competition in 2022. He has been enjoying the spotlight after winning gold at Tokyo 2020 and was recently on vacation at Maldives. | File Photo

Trending

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T15:14:12+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 3:14 pm

Is there anything Neeraj Chopra can’t do to woo his fans? The answer is ‘No’. (More Sports News)

A recent video posted by Neeraj Chopra shows him demonstrating his scuba diving skills. It has created a buzz among netizens once again, just like his gold medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7.

In a tweet posted by Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, the poster boy of Indian athletics is seen mimicking his javelin throw skills and following it up with his trademark celebratory pose, all scuba diving.

“Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I’m always thinking of the javelin!” the tweet by Neeraj Chopra read.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Chopra started making a name for himself in 2016 when he became a Under-20 world champion.

Soon he began growing in stature winning medals in every major competition he competed in winning the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medals in 2018.

Chopra also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra at the 2008 Beijing Games.

With the Tokyo Olympics gold medal past now, Neeraj Chopra would be embarking on a busy 2022 which included World Championships, CWG and Asian Games. In the next line of the video, Neeraj also added, “PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai.”

The 23-year-old Chopra had already said that he won’t compete in any tournaments in 2021.

Neeraj Chopra has been crisscrossing the country stop since he returned from Tokyo, enjoying the spotlight for the historic Tokyo 2020 medal.

Tags

Koushik Paul Neeraj Chopra Other Sports Athletics Javelin Throw Tokyo Olympic Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Cricket Scores, MI vs DC, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl

Live Cricket Scores, MI vs DC, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl

Hockey India Names 30 Members For Senior Men’s National Camp

Serie A: Teen Gianluca Busio’s Maiden League Goal Earn Venezia Draw Vs Cagliari

Ligue 1: Lens Beat 10-Man Reims 2-0 To Consolidate Second Place

Bundesliga: Cologne Continue Strong Start With Come-From-Behind Win Vs Furth

India Women Shoot Team Skeet Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship In Lima

La Liga: Inaki Williams Sets League Record As Athletic Bilbao Edge Past Alaves

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Women vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, LIVE Cricket Scores, Day 3: India Declare At 377/8

AUS Women vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, LIVE Cricket Scores, Day 3: India Declare At 377/8

IPL 2021: Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders Will Give Punjab Kings Confidence, Says Skipper KL Rahul

IPL 2021: Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders Will Give Punjab Kings Confidence, Says Skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement