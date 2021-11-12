Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan achieved this feat during his 67-run knock in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia in Dubai, UAE on November 11.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia in Dubai, UAE on November 11, 2021. | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

2021-11-12T16:44:33+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 4:44 pm

Mohammad Rizwan scripted his name on the record books to become the first-ever batter to record 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in a calendar year. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman from Peshawar achieved this feat during his 67-run knock in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia in Dubai, UAE on Thursday (November 11).

Mohammed Rizwan has scored 1033 runs at an average of 86.08 and a strike rate of 135.45 with one hundred and 10 fifties in 20 innings of 23 matches this year.

READ: Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli? Matthew Hayden Has His Say

Earlier in the tournament, Mohammad Rizwan also went past Chris Gayle's record of most T20 runs in a calendar year. He now has 1743 runs in 2021 at an average of 58.10 with a strike rate of 132.44. The right-handed batter hit one century and 16 fifties in 39 innings of 42 matches in 2021.

West Indian Chris Gayle made 1665 runs at an average of 59.46 and a strike rate of 164.52 with three hundreds and 10 fifties in 36 innings of as many matches in 2015.

Babar Azam also overtook Chris Gayle in the list of most runs in a calendar year during his 39-run knock in the semi-final. The Pakistan captain has now scored 1666 runs at an average of 53.74 and a strike rate of 133.06 with two hundreds and 17 fifties in 37 innings of 40 matches this year.

Mohammad Rizwan played an integral role for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. He is the second-highest run-scorer (281 runs in six innings) for the team, only after captain Babar Azam (303 runs in six innings).

MOST RUNS IN A CALENDAR YEAR IN T20 INTERNATIONALS

(Batter - Year - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 2021 - 23 - 20 - 8 - 1033 - 86.08 - 104* - 136.45 - 1 - 10 - 2; Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 2021 - 23 - 20 - 1 - 826 - 43.47 - 122 - 130.28 - 1 - 8 - 1;
Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 2019 - 20 - 20 - 2 - 748 - 41.55 - 91 - 140.60 - 0 - 8 - 1;
Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) - 2019 - 23 - 23 - 0 - 729 - 31.69 - 124 - 155.43 - 1 - 3 - 1;
Max O'Dowd (Netherlands) - 2019 - 24 - 24 - 0 - 702 - 29.25 - 69 - 120.82 - 0 - 6 - 0;

MOST RUNS IN A CALENDAR YEAR IN T20 CRICKET

(Batter - Year - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Mohammad Rizwan - 2021 - 42 - 39 - 9 - 1743 - 58.10 - 104* - 132.44 - 1 - 16 - 3;
Babar Azam - 2021 - 40 - 37 - 6 - 1666 - 53.74 - 122 - 133.06 - 2 - 17 - 2;
Chris Gayle - 2015 - 36 - 36 - 8 - 1665 - 59.46 - 151* - 164.52 - 3 - 10 - 0;
Virat Kohli - 2016 - 31 - 29 - 11 - 1614 - 89.66 - 113 - 147.12 - 4 - 14 - 1;
Babar Azam - 2019 - 39 - 39 - 4 - 1607 - 45.91 - 102* - 139.61 - 3 - 12 - 2.

