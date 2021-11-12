Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars

Matthew Hayden worked as a Pakistan batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan lost in the semifinals against Australia.

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the world's leading batsmen. Both captain their countries in the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. | AP

Trending

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T13:01:06+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 1:01 pm

One of the hottest debates in world cricket is who is the better cricketer between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. While such debates evoke juicy responses from cricket fans, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are both gifted cricketers, lead Pakistan and India in their own right and have tremendous respect for each other. (More Cricket News)

Former Australian great Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of the Pakistan national cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2021, has made some nice observations on Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's personalities. It's all in their body language, said Hayden, who has been part of a ruthless Australian squad that hated to lose.

Pakistan were beaten in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Australia, who have never lost to Pakistan in a knockout game in ICC tournaments, rode a swashbuckling knock from Mathew Wade to triumph by five wickets in a game that was largely controlled by the Green Shirts.

Virat Kohli (70 international centuries) and Babar Azam (20 international hundreds) are among the world's leading batsmen. Their statistics may not match in terms of hundreds and runs scored, but it is widely accepted that the young Pakistan captain has carried forward a great legacy founded by legendary Pakistan batsmen like Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and more recently, Azhar Ali.

Every cricketer is unique in terms of skillset, temperament and application. Cricket is a cruel game. One ball can destroy a career. Hence the output is never proportional to the input.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Yet, there is something common between all leading cricketers of the world. It is their intensity and the aspiration to be on top of their game. Form is always a temporary thing. Class is permanent. Men like Kohli, Babar, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith all fall in this classy category. They are unique and can never be compared.

So what makes 33-year-old Virat Kohli (23,161 international runs since his India debut in August 2008) and 27-year-old Babar Azam (8854 international runs since his Pakistan debut in May, 2015) different?

“Babar and his personality is, as you see is what you get. He is very consistent. He is very stable. He is not overly flamboyant. In fact, I would go as far as to say he is almost the opposite personality to someone like Virat Kohli, who is very animated, very passionate, and very boisterous on the field,” said Hayden.

“He (Babar Azam) has great control and a wonderful temperament. Just to give you an insight into that talent, his ability to be able to consistently be able to react to the ball is second to none from what I’ve seen.

"He picks up the line and the length of the ball quicker than the average cricketer that is going around. That is the mark of someone that is a very fine player,” said Hayden.

Babar Azam is the leading run-getter in this T20 World Cup. With four fifties, the Pakistan captain has scored 303 runs in six matches at an average of 60.60 and strike rate of 126.25.

Babar's opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, who played against Australia with some lung issue, is second with 281 runs. KL Rahul (194 from five matches) is India's best batsman and Rohit Sharma (174) is the next best.

Kohli did not have a great tournament as India failed to qualify for the semifinals in UAE and for the first time lost a World Cup match against Pakistan.

Tags

Soumitra Bose Matthew Hayden Babar Azam Virat Kohli Dubai Cricket Australia national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, Virat Kohli To Take Over In Second; No Rohit Sharma - Full Squad

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, Virat Kohli To Take Over In Second; No Rohit Sharma - Full Squad

Indian Women’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand Ahead Of 2022 World Cup – Full Details

New Zealand Cricket To Host Australia For T20 Series In March 2022

Matthew Wade Refuses To Call Hasan Ali’s Dropped Catch ‘Turning Point’ In T20 World Cup Semis

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Whole Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Whole Life

Ashwani Sharma / The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he has no plans to return to Tibet, since there was complete freedom for him in India.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement