August 25, 2020
Corona
Massimo Moratti Believes Inter Have Started Talks To Sign Lionel Messi From Barcelona

Ex-Inter president Massimo Moratti thinks Inter will want to sign Lionel Messi, even though he doubts whether it will be possible

Omnisport 25 August 2020


Inter have probably already begun attempts to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, former president Massimo Moratti says. (More Football News)

The Nerazzurri have been touted as one of the clubs most likely to try to sign the Argentina star if he chooses to leave Camp Nou.

Messi is said to be giving his future serious consideration after a disappointing season that ended with an 8-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Moratti, Inter president between 1995 and 2013, thinks a recent television advert by club owners the Suning group - featuring a silhouette of Messi projected onto Milan's Duomo cathedral - is a sign they are keen to bring the player to San Siro.

"It's not a simple operation economically, that's clear. But the biggest obstacle is Messi's intentions," Moratti told AS.

"You have to understand if he really wants to leave Barca. I'm not clear on that.

"I imagine Inter have already tried [to sign him]. I've seen the Suning advert with the Argentine's silhouette on the Duomo and this makes me think an initiative has already been taken.

"If not, I think they will do so soon."

Inter are certainly not short on attacking firepower, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez having scored a combined 55 goals in all competitions in 2019-20.

Moratti has been particularly impressed with how quickly Lukaku has settled since leaving Manchester United last year.

"I honestly didn't expect such a high level of performance," he said. "He's proven to be an intelligent lad, who has adapted very well to Italian football, exceeding all expectations. I like him."

On Martinez, who is said to be a prime Barca target, he added: "The Argentine has incredible potential. He's a talent. He's showing really good things now but he's going to explode even more."

3rd Test: James Anderson Stuck On 599 As Pakistan Frustrate England With Storm Francis Approaching

