AUS Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: First Wicket For India, Jasprit Bumrah Removes Matthew Wade

The fight between bat and a pink ball will continue on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test on . After an attritional opening day that saw Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli forge two crucial half-century partnerships after the tourists won the toss and opted to bat, Australia took their chances beautifully to share the day's honours. India will resume Day 2 at 233 for six and will look to put at least 300 on the scoreboard to give their bowlers enough cushion to go at the Australian batsmen.

Aus 1st Innings; India - 244 All Out; Toss - India

11:08 AM IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matthew Wade in front. Umpire's call. Wade made 8 off 51 balls. AUS - 16/1 (14.1)

10:48 AM IST: Bowling change. Mohammed Shami on. Two runs from it. AUS - 12/0 (2).

10:32 AM IST: Nasty, well-directed bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah to rattle Joe Burns. Ball just missed his throat. And appeal for caught behind. Not review, understandably. That happened off the fifth ball of the sixth over.

10:28 AM IST: Matthew Wade hit Umesh Yadav for a four, through covers, off the fourth ball in the fifth over for first runs. Then a single. AUS - 5/0 (5).

10:23 AM IST: No run yet for Australia after four overs as Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah continued to deliver maiden overs.

10:14 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball. A maiden to Joe Burns.

10:10 AM IST: Umesh Yadav to Matthew Wade, and a maiden over to start with.

10:05 AM IST: Umesh Yadav with the new ball. Matthew Wade and Joe Burns to open for Australia.

Innings Break!

India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded at 244. Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score. In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with Virat Kohli's run-out engineered by a poor judgement call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day. Wriddhiman Saha (9) also didn't trouble the scorers getting out on his overnight tally chasing a wide delivery from Starc. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just a tail-ender's bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls. If one goes by how pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total. In the end, Kohli's dismissal cost them dearly.

9:57 AM IST: A bouncer and Mohammed Shami's done. India all out for 244, with the last four wickets falling for just 11 runs. IND - 244 (93.1).

9:51 AM IST: But Umesh Yadav (6 off 13) didn't last. Holed out. Well-judged take by Matthew Wade, and fourth for Mitchell Starc. IND - 240/9 (92.2).

9:48 AM IST: Umesh Yadav hit Pat Cummins for a four, off the second ball of the 92nd over. Yadav is in the company of fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India look to add crucial runs. IND -240/8 (92).

9:41 AM IST: Another one gone. Wriddhiman Saha too gone, caught behind as Australia take complete control. Two wickets in nine balls. Saha made 9 off 26. Third wicket for Mitchell Starc. IND - 235/8 (90.3).

9:35 AM IST: Edge and gone. Ravichandran Ashwin out for 15 off 20. Failed to add to his overnight score. Wicket for Pat Cummins, caught behind. IND - 233/7 (89.3).

9:30 AM IST: Players are out for the second day's play. Ravichandran Ashwin to take the strike, and Pat Cummins with the ball.

9:18 AM IST: A glimpse of Indian cricket team huddle ahead of the day's play:

8:32 AM IST: David Warner said he's "devastated" to miss out on the pink-ball fixture of such a "big series". But the Australia opener David Warner is hopeful of playing the Boxing Day Test. The 34-year-old had sustained a groin injury in the second ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the third game in Canberra, the three-game T20 series and the ongoing opening Test.

8:21 AM IST: Watch all Day 1 wickets here:

Watch all the Indian wickets to fall on day one of the Vodafone Test Series including Virat Kohli's crucial run out on 74 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UhKTRxMS3D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

8:06 AM IST: Here's a recap of what happened on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test

Virat Kohli reached a new career landmark but was left smarting after being run out. India reached the close on 233-6, with Kohli making his presence felt as he reached 50 in Tests for the 50th time before being denied the chance to push on for what would have been a 28th century. The tourists were 188-3 when Ajinkya Rahane set off for a single but then sent Kohli, who had reached 74, back. It meant he was run out for a second time in his Test career, almost nine years after the previous occurrence – also against Australia in Adelaide. His demise this time clearly rankled and Kohli briefly appeared to give his batting partner a glare of exasperation.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Mitchell Starc from the second delivery of the day, getting an inside edge into his stumps to give the paceman his 11th wicket in the first over of a Test since the beginning of 2014. Mayank Agarwal was bowled by Pat Cummins, and at 32-2, India were just where Australia wanted them. Kohli helped to steady the innings, as he and Cheteshwar Pujara ground out a 68-run partnership. The skipper then put on 88 with Rahane, and the latter was 41 not out as Kohli trudged off. Rahane added only one more before he was pinned lbw by Starc (2-49), plumb in front of middle stump. As Rahane returned to the dressing room, television cameras showed Kohli shaking his head, with the dismissal before the close of Hanuma Vihari, lbw to Hazlewood, surely doing little to sweeten his mood.

With not much batting to come, the onus will be on Wriddhiman Saha (batting on 9) and Ravichandran Ashwin (15 not out) to take India to the all-important 300-run mark. Both Saha and Ashwin have shown the temperament to handle the second new ball and will have to demonstrate the same application that Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane showed on .

READ: Pujara Says, No Regrets About Strategy In First Two Sessions

“For a 300-plus total, it’s important to play well in the first two sessions,” Pujara said to explain his dour batting (43 from 160 deliveries).

“The wicket was fresh, the bowlers were fresh, so you could not play your shots so early... it was important to be patient at that stage.”

Saha's choice in the Playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant was a clear sign that India backed their specialist players in a match that could define the trend in the four-Test series. A head start will give the Indian team a massive psychological boost because the tourists will be without Kohli, who will be on paternity leave after Adelaide.

Virat Kohli reached a new career landmark on Day 1 but was left smarting after being run out as India and Australia battled out an absorbing opening day to their Test series.

Kohli made his presence felt as he reached 50 in Tests for the 50th time before being denied the chance to push on for what would have been a 28th century.

The tourists were 188-3 in the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval when Ajinkya Rahane set off for a single but then sent Kohli, who had reached 74, back. Kohli was stranded halfway down the pitch and Josh Hazlewood's throw to the non-striker's end found Nathan Lyon waiting to end the dangerman's 180-ball stay.

It meant Kohli was run out for a second time in his Test career, almost nine years after the previous occurrence – also against Australia in Adelaide.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine