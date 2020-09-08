September 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Takes Part In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave - WATCH With Sound On

Lionel Messi Takes Part In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave - WATCH With Sound On

Lionel Messi was reportedly the first player to arrive for training on Monday as he resumed his career with Barcelona

Omnisport 08 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Takes Part In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave - WATCH With Sound On
Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho in training
Screengrab: Twitter
Lionel Messi Takes Part In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave - WATCH With Sound On
outlookindia.com
2020-09-08T09:22:22+05:30

Lionel Messi took part in Barcelona training on Monday, his first session since his attempt to leave the club failed. (More Football News)

The Argentina star confirmed last Friday that he will be staying at Camp Nou after being unable to engineer a move away.

Messi believed he could use a clause in his contract to leave for free, but Barca and LaLiga disputed that claim and insisted his deal could only be terminated should his €700million release clause be paid.

The 33-year-old accused Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu of going back on his promise to allow him to leave if he wished, but he stressed he would be fully committed to the club for 2020-21.

WATCH: Messi Filmed Arriving For Barcelona Training

Messi, who was pictured modelling Barca's new third kit early on Monday, was later seen arriving at the club's training ground.

According to Marca, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was the first player seen in Sant Joan Despi, having arrived an hour and a half before training was due to start.

SEE: Messi Transfer Saga - Images Capturing The Many Moods

Barca later tweeted a picture of Messi taking part in a training session under new coach Ronald Koeman for the first time.

The Catalan giants are due to begin their new LaLiga campaign against Villarreal later this month.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka Joins Serena Williams In Quarter-finals, Sofia Kenin Crashes Out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi FC Barcelona Football La Liga Football Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×