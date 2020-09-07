Lionel Messi Filmed Arriving For Barcelona Training After Modelling New Third Strip - WATCH

September 07, 2020
Corona
Lionel Messi headed back to training with Barcelona after a tumultuous couple of weeks on Monday

07 September 2020
Lionel Messi was filmed arriving at Barcelona's training complex after being used to promote the club's new third kit on social media as he prepares to get back to work. (More Football News)

The Argentina superstar on Friday confirmed he will remain at Camp Nou, having previously shocked the football world by telling Barca he wanted to leave.

Messi was of the belief that a clause in his contract allowed him to walk away for free but both Barca and LaLiga disputed that claim and said any suitor would have to meet a €700million release clause or negotiate a fee.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner consequently decided the financial demands made by the board meant a transfer was "impossible", but he gave a withering assessment of president Josep Maria Bartomeu in an exclusive interview with Goal Spain.

IN PICS: Messi Transfer Saga - Images Capturing The Many Moods

In the interview, Messi – who was heavily linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – accused Bartomeu of going back on his word that he would be free to leave at the end of the 2019-20 season if he desired.

But Messi is now scheduled to take part in his first training session with new head coach Ronald Koeman at 17:30 local time (15:30 GMT), having not shown up for coronavirus tests or the beginning of pre-season last week.

Video footage showed Messi arriving at Barca's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper complex for the session.

Earlier on Monday, Barca also tweeted pictures of Messi in their new pink third strip for the 2020-21 season. 

