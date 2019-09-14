﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Appointed As First Chancellor Of Haryana Sports University

Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Appointed As First Chancellor Of Haryana Sports University

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third sports university established by a state government in the country after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai)

PTI 14 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Appointed As First Chancellor Of Haryana Sports University
In this file photo, former cricketer and Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Kapil Dev is seen addressing the Territorial Army & Athletics Federation of India press conference, in New Delhi..
File Photo
Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Appointed As First Chancellor Of Haryana Sports University
outlookindia.com
2019-09-14T18:25:02+0530

Cricket legend Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district. (More Cricket News)

"Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonipat," Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Saturday.

Also Read: Why Kapil-Led Committee Decided To Retain Shastri As Head Coach

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third sports university established by a state government in the country after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai).

Vij had earlier announced that the Sports School, Rai (Sonipat), will be upgraded to a Sports University.

Also Read: Kapil Dev On His Book 'We The Sikhs'

The State Cabinet had recently approved the proposal.

Vij had said that the university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine.

Courses will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Kapil Dev Haryana Chandigarh Cricket Sports
Next Story : World Boxing Championships: India's Amit Panghal Advances To Pre-Quarters With Easy Win
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters