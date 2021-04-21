KKR Vs CSK, Live Streaming: Check Details Of IPL 2021 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Chennai Super Kings

In the 15th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, former champions -- Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings -- will face off in Mumbai.

CSK seemed to have found a new home in the western metropolis this season. After an indifferent start -- losing to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, MS Dhoni has led the three-time champions to back-to-back wins at the Wankhede Stadium -- against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals by six wickets and 45 runs. And they now look a very confident side.

For Eoin Morgan's KKR, the campaign seemed to have hit the pause button after winning their opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. The defeats against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have given the two-time champions a lot to think about.

CSK lead the head-to-head record, 14-8 in 23 meetings so far. Last season, they shared the hours with KKR winning the first leg by ten runs and CSK taking the reverse fixture, by six wickets.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 15th match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Date: April 21 (Wednesday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Squads:

KKR: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

CSK: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N agadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth.

