Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Karim Benzema Passes Ferenc Puskas On All-Time Real Madrid La Liga List

Karim Benzema Passes Ferenc Puskas On All-Time Real Madrid La Liga List

Two goals at Eibar saw Karim Benzema climb above a huge Real Madrid name in their list of all-time La Liga goals

Omnisport 10 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Karim Benzema Passes Ferenc Puskas On All-Time Real Madrid La Liga List
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
AP Photo
Karim Benzema Passes Ferenc Puskas On All-Time Real Madrid La Liga List
outlookindia.com
2019-11-10T00:46:52+0530

Karim Benzema's brace against Eibar lifted him to sixth on Real Madrid's all-time La Liga goals list, surpassing the great Ferenc Puskas. (More Football News)

The 31-year-old striker, who coach Zinedine Zidane championed for an unlikely France recall this week, netted the opener after 17 minutes and soon had a second from the penalty spot.

Benzema moved onto 157 league goals for Madrid, nudging ahead of Puskas, although he remains a long way short of Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible club record of 311.

The former Lyon star overtook another Madrid great in terms of Champions League/European Cup goals on Wednesday.

Benzema scored twice against Galatasaray in a 6-0 thrashing to move onto 50 in the competition, ahead of Alfredo Di Stefano's 49.

Ronaldo boasts the Madrid record in the Champions League, too, having netted 105 times for the club.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Karim Benzema Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid La Liga Football Sports
Next Story : Mohammad Kaif's Tweet On Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict Leaves Every Indian Proud
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement