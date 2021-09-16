Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Big 2022; Breaking Olympic Record

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday has set his sights on a big 2022 having already ended the current season due to a ‘packed schedule’. The 23-year-old who won India’s first athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics has also set his eyes on breaking the Olympic record. (Other Sports)

Neeraj, who has a personal best of 88.07m, clinched the historic gold with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt at the Tokyo Olympics. The youngster said he has three important events — World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Diamond League — lined up next year.

“I will start training soon, and will focus on my real work then,” said Neeraj on his first trip to Kolkata, during a felicitation programme organised by Kolkata Police. The Olympic record stands at 90.57m set by Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing 2008 and Neeraj said it would be great to add one more feather to his cap.

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books by becoming the first and only track & field athlete from the country to win a Gold Medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Today, he was hosted and felicitated by @CPKolkata at Lalbazar. Sharing a few glimpses. pic.twitter.com/iQq6jUxOse — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 15, 2021

“An Olympic gold medal is the ultimate. But in athletics, you can add one more thing to your gold medal — an Olympic record,” he said. “I’ve the national record standing at 88.07m, while the Olympic record is 90.57. If I can go a step further then it would be an Olympic gold with a personal best and an Olympic record.”

Already the toast of the nation, Neeraj’s golden feat undoubtedly will be a much-celebrated theme during Durga Puja as he was invited to witness the biggest festival of the state next month. “I’m meeting new people every day, attending so many functions. The biggest change I see is for the Olympic sport. I always knew it would be a different atmosphere when I return home,” he said.

“It's a great thing that people are now keenly following Olympic sports. I hope Indian sports achieve greater heights.”