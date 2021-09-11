Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

Neeraj Chopra (standing) with his parents pose for a photo inside the airplane. | Twitter (Neeraj Chopra)

For the first time in their lives, Neeraj Chopra's parents boarded a flight with their Olympic champion son

outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T18:29:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:29 pm

After winning India’s first-ever athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra ticked off another dream on his bucket list by taking his parents on their maiden flight on Saturday. (More Other Sports)

Chopra along with his parents, Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi, flew to an event at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka in a private plane. Neeraj Chopra's father is a farmer in Haryana.

“A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight,” Neeraj tweeted with pictures of him and his parents on board a plane.

Apart from Neeraj and his parents, coach and German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz and Olympian super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar were also seen seated inside the aircraft.

The 23-year-old Chopra had created history when he became the second Indian to win gold at the Olympics hurling his spear to a distance of 87.58m on August 7. Shooter Abhinav Bindra is the other Indian gold medallist when he topped the podium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Soon after Neeraj Chopra won gold, his brand value skyrocketed and is believed to be close to that of Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. Apart from getting crores from the state governments, the 23-year-old from Haryana is also believed to have inked several deals with multinational companies that may include sports apparel brands, automobile companies and others.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Neeraj Chopra Other Sports Tokyo Olympics Domestic Flight Farmer Sports
