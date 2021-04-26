IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson 'Getting Tired Of Coming Second In Super Overs'

Be it in the World Cup or IPL, Kane Williamson is "getting tired" of finishing second in Super Overs. Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table



The New Zealander's latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when his team Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to achieve the desired result in its IPL match against Delhi Capitals.



"I am getting tired of coming second in the Super Overs," Williamson said at the post-match press conference.



"Throughout the game, whenever there is a Super Over, as a batting side chasing a score that was very competitive, there are a lot of positives to take out of it.



"It is really uncanny in game of cricket that things can end in a tie but I suppose it is very, very exciting. A lot of positives, we move on really quickly to Delhi," he added.



Williamson has been a part of few Super Overs, with the most famous being the 2019 World Cup final, which England won on boundary-countback rule.



Against DC here, SRH equalled their opponents' score of 159 but the duo of Williamson and David Warner could only make seven runs in the ensuing Super Over, which did not prove to enough for victory.



In the regulation match, Williamson struck an unbeaten 66 off 51 balls.



"It is a game of very small margins and I think, if we are being honest, we just want to do different aspects of our game a bit better. This game, if you are able to do it, then the result can change quite quickly.



"I suppose when it ends in a tie, you can look at the one run throughout the whole innings. I think on the whole, a lot of positives."



Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant scored 53 and 37 respectively to help Delhi Capitals set SRH a challenging target on a difficult Chepauk pitch.



However, barring Jonny Bairstow's 38 at the top of the order, Williamson did not get any support from the other end until Jagadeesha Suchith came in a smashed a six-ball 14 to help tie the game.



Williamson said, "It was nice to be there at the end, it would have been a lot nicer if I was there at the end and we were at the right side of the result.



"You know there were a lot of valuable partnerships in the innings and we lacked a bit of momentum because that was the nature of the surface.

"We got very close, some positives to build on. We do not know how the surfaces will be in Delhi."



SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed seventh in the standings with 2 points from 5 matches.



SRH will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Wednesday.

