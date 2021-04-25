IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Kaul Double Checks Delhi; Pant, Hetmyer Out

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat first against David Warner's David Warner in the 10th and final IPL 2021 game at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. SRH are emerging from a hattrick of defeats and won their first points after a successful chase against Punjab Kings. Kane Williamson's introduction gave the middle order the elusive solidity while Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to lead the attack with his tight and probing spells of leg-spin. Skipper David Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow are also in reasonably good form. But they will miss experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked up a niggle. For Delhi Capitals, with six points from four games, nothing is for granted. Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetymer scripted a well-paced chase against Mumbai Indians in their last match after Amit Mishra spun out the defending champions with a four-for. Axar Patel returned to the playing XI after recovering from COVID-19. In spite of the sluggish nature of the Chennai strip, pace bowlers have been quite successful so far. Pacers have taken 65 wickets while spinners have 46 so far. Follow live cricket scores of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals here.

LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | CSK Hammer RCB

7:06 PM IST: Changes for both teams. Axar Patel comes in for Lalit Yadav in Delhi XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced by Jagadeesha Suchith in Hyderabad XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

7:03 PM IST: Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals bat first against sunrises Hyderabad.

