It's Super Sunday and Chennai Super King's new-found attitude will be tested in Mumbai today when they face rampaging Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB are unbeaten in four matches in IPL 2021 and if they can win today, Virat Kohli's team will be the first side since 2015 IPL to win five consecutive games. If form is any yardstick, that's not impossible. In terms of balance, RCB have everything going their way. Kohli has led the batting challenge wonderfully and young opener Devdutt Padikkal has responded brilliantly with a century in the 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on April 22. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have held the middle order together while medium-pacer Harshal Patel has provided the breakthroughs and tops the wicket-taker's list with 12 wickets. Chennai Super Kings has definitely looked a galvanised side in this IPL. There is aggression in their body language and the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali has added muscle to the team's all-round strength. CSK, aiming for their fourth win, are No. 2 in the standings and they are coming off a resounding win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)





2:58 PM IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK Vs RCB match from Mumbai. Stay tuned for toss.















For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine