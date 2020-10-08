Promoted to open, Rahul Tripathi played a majestic knock of 81 runs to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Besides claiming the man of the match award for his 51-ball knock, the 29-year-old also got a chance to meet team co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are the video footages:

At the post-match presentation ceremony, commentator Harsha Bhogle probingly said: "Not a bad evening, is it? Smiled doesn't go off your face. Shah Rukh is blowing kisses at you. It's not a bad evening!"

"Yes, it's something like a dream come true for me," came Tripathi's answer as Shah Rukh Khan applauded from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium stands. SRK shouted, "Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga".

Later, the actor took to twitter to praise the players. He wrote, referring once again to the very popular name of characters often played by SRK in his hit movies, "We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of Kolkata Knight Riders. And have to mention our Rahul Tripathi 'Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai'. Be healthy all of you and rest well. Brendon McCullum will see you soon."

The win helped KKR moved to the third spot in the IPL points table after five matches. They have won three and lost two. They next play Kings XI Punjab on Saturday at the same venue.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine