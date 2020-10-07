KKR Vs CSK, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Former Champions In Search Of Consistency

Wednesday night's IPL 2020 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will have a lot of focus on misfiring or inconsistent greats on either side. Let's take CSK for example. Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav are yet to repay the trust the CSK team management has shown on them. The good news, however, for the three-time champions is that Watson finally got runs after four failures. Watson's 181-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday would have given CSK a lot of confidence ahead of the KKR clash. But CSK need Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu to fire as well. KKR has a similar predicament. Sunil Narine and captain Dinesh Karthik have drawn a blank in the tournament so far and that has put the two-time champions under a lot of pressure. Andre Russell's flamboyance is also missing but Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have held the team together. The KKR vs CSK match will also see a good competition between the young pacers on either side. There is no clear favourite in this match. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs CSK here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

