KKR Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are yet to find their feet in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both teams have plenty of experience in T20 cricket, but are yet to produce a complete performance with batting, bowling and fielding. Wednesday's encounter in Abu Dhabi will be a search for consistency from key players on both sides. The good news for the MS Dhoni-led CSK is that Shane Watson finally got runs after four failures. Watson's 181-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday will give CSK a lot of confidence but Watson has to handle KKR's quality pace attack first. Dinesh Karthik's KKR will also look for some semblance of form from opener Sunil Narine in whom the team management has trusted despite the West Indian's failure to come good as a pinch-hitter. Andre Russell has a good record against CSK but it depends where he will bat and how deep he can go. Russell's strike-rate may look good on paper but against CSK he has to score the runs. Both teams have a young attack but KKR will have the advantage of having the experienced Pat Cummins. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of KKR vs CSK here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

