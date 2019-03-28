In terms of star-cast, this fixture is unrivaled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and rightly deserves to be called a clash of titans.

Hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be led by Indian captain Virat Kohli, while the visiting Mumbai Indians (MI) will be led by Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to record-equalling three IPL titles.

And both the players are two of the world's greatest stroke-makers, and they have unsatiable hunger for runs. Both are strong personalities, though with contrasting features.

Then there is an ensemble of star cast – AB de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Be Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi – to name a few. And add Chinnaswamy background in that fixture, cricket fans will have something cherish.

7:42 PM IST: So the biggest news is the return of Lasith Malinga. The Lankan legend is still a force to reckon with and with Jasprit Bumrah, forms a potent pace attack.

7:33 PM IST: Virat Kohli won the toss and RCB will bowl against MI.

Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

7:10 PM IST: Key stats ahead of the toss

- Historically, Mumbai Indians are the overwhelming favourites, winning 14 of the 23 matches so far in this fixture, including seven in Bengaluru.

- Average first innings total in IPL 2018 matches at the venue was 187.

- AB de Villiers scored 4 half-centuries in 5 innings in Bengaluru last season.

RCB players AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal during a practice session, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Virat Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bowl first in Bengaluru.

6:53 PM IST: The abundance of stroke-makers in both the camps sure promises a high scoring match. When India played Australia here last month, the visitors chased down a 191-run target with relative ease thanks to a Glen Maxwell hundred. Don't be surprised if someone turns up to play a big innings like that. Kohli, Rohit, ABD, Pollard – all of them can do that.

6: 41 PM IST: Then, what about veteran Yuvraj Singh. The 37-year-old played one of his best knocks in the IPL, keeping Mumbai in the chase against Delhi with a fluent 53 off 35, which was laced with five fours and three sixes. He may just replicate that feat and surprise everyone.

Yuvraj Singh during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. PTI Photo

6: 15 PM IST: And one sub-plot in this intriguing clash between the perennial underachievers and the joint-most successful outfit is the possible match-up between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Even there's one overused promo being aired of the two taking at each other in friendly banter, scripted of course. But once they are out there, it will be an intense rivalry between two top-class cricketers. And reports claim that Bumrah, who landed awkwardly in Mumbai India's defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, is all set to play.

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli share a light moment with MI player Jasprit Bumrah and mentor Zaheer Khan during a practice session, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. PTI Photo

Preview:

After losing their respective first matches, both the teams will be hoping to turn the tables in their favour. Skippers Kohli (6 runs) and Rohit (14 runs), who failed with the bat in their respective first matches, will be eager to get that first victory of the season.

RCB had a nightmare start in the first match of this IPL season, as they were bundled out for 70 by defending champions CSK. Though RCB lost the game by seven wickets, their bowlers put up a fight till the end. Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional with his flippers as he conceded just 6 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Moeen Ali and young Navdeep Saini were also impressive. But their small total proved detrimental to the team's cause.

Apart from Parthiv Patel (29), no other batsman could even reach double digits. RCB’s batsmen were guilty of poor shot selection as they holed out more than often going for glory. shots. It is clearly evident that someone amongst Kohli or AB de Villers needs to anchor the innings and carry till the end. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Cutting in the opposition, RCB boys will have to pull up their socks and bat sensibly.

On the other side, MI were completely demolished by Rishabh Pant in their opening match against Delhi Capitals which resulted in a 37-run defeat. The flamboyant left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 27-ball 78 as he smashed Mumbai bowlers all over the park

Skipper Rohit Sharma will hope to put that game behind and get their campaign kick-started in the positive note against RCB. The MI batting also looked pretty ordinary, except for Yuvraj Singh who scored 53. MI, with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, will be aiming to exploit the smallish of the Bengaluru ground to the maximum.

MI camp will be definitely boosted as strike bowler Lasith Malinga was cleared by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to take part in the IPL. SLC had earlier made a statement that the World Cup hopefuls will not be allowed to feature in the IPL as they had to compulsorily compete in their Super Provincial One-day domestic tournament from April 4 to 11. The verdict had forced the legendary fast bowler to make himself unavailable for the Mumbai-based franchise during the initial half of the tournament.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo, the SLC has decided to relax the restriction after a few calls from BCCI. Ashantha de Mel, Chief Selector, SLC, said that as Malinga’s place in the squad was confirmed, he is free to take part in the IPL. He is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL (154 wickets in 110 matches). The 35-year-old fast bowler is making a comeback to the team after he had been a part of the Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff last year.

The battle will also be between the ICC ’s World Number 1 ODI batsman Kohli vs ICC World Number 1 ODI bowler Bumrah.

Bumrah seemed to have injured his shoulder on the last ball of the Delhi innings when he dived towards his left off his own bowling to stop the batsman from taking a run. Chances of him playing tomorrow are bleak considering the upcoming World Cup. Nonetheless, he was seen training yesterday.

With both at the peak of their careers and the masters of their respective art, it's to be seen who will have the last laugh. With iconic supergiants on both the sides, and Bengaluru having a rich history of high scoring nail bitters, fans will be in for a cricketing spectacle.