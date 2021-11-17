Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Hold Edge Over India In T20 Internationals - Statistical Highlights

The touring New Zealand cricket team will be playing India in three T20 internationals on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

New Zealand players during their training session in Jaipur on Monday ahead of their T20 first match against India. | PTI

2021-11-17T02:52:18+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 2:52 am

After losing to Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand take on India,
in the first match of the three-game T20 International series at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17). (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING | IND vs NZ 1st T20 PREVIEW

New Zealand have won nine, lost six and tied two in 17 T20 Internationals played against India. They have lost both tied matches against New Zealand in Super Over at Hamilton and at Wellington, two days later in 2020.

New Zealand also have a good record against India in India. They have won three and lost two in five T20 Internationals played against India. The Men in Blue have won two, lost one and tied two in the last five matches played against Kiwis.

The last meeting between these two sides happened during the T20 World Cup in the Super-12 match in Dubai on October 31 with New Zealand taking home an eight-wicket victory. A timid India could only manage a below-par 110/7 in 20 overs and then saw New Zealand chase down the target with 33 balls to spare.

India vs New Zealand in T20 Internationals

Summary of Results

Venue-Played-India won-New Zealand won-Tied

In India-5-2-3-0

In New Zealand-10-4-4-2

In South Africa 1-0-1-0

In Emirates 1-0-1-0

Total: 17-6-9-2

Last five matches: 5-2-1-2

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 208/6 in 20 overs at Hamilton (2019)

New Zealand: 219/6 in 20 overs at Wellington (2019)

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 79 in 18.1 overs at Nagpur (2016)

New Zealand: 126/7 in 20 overs at Nagpur (2016)

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 80 by Rohit Sharma at Delhi (2017)

80 by Shikhar Dhawan at Delhi (2017)

New Zealand: 109* by Colin Munro at Rajkot (2017)

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 3/12 by Jasprit Bumrah at Mount Maunganui (2020)

New Zealand: 4/11 Mitchell Santner at Nagpur (2016)

