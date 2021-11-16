Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

India will aim to press the reset button for the T20 World Cup 2022 under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid.

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era
India T20 captain Rohit Sharma, left, and vice-captain K L Rahul are expected to open against New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on November 17. | AP Photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T13:04:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 1:04 pm

After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning in Jaipur on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The duo in the next 11 months will underline the 'Men In Blue''s template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction.

The disappointment in the UAE edition has forced India to look beyond Hardik Pandya, who for long has not been able to bring his all-round skills to the table.

Star IPL performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik's replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder's slot.

India can also do with more power hitters in the batting department and Venkatesh, who played for KKR this IPL, has shown his ability to hit long and big.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The other IPL performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after controversially being left out of the World Cup squad.

With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was not at his best in the UAE, has been given another opportunity to find his A game.

The think tank comprising skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will also assess a player's utility keeping the Australian conditions in the mind as the country hosts the World Cup in less than 12 months time.

There are five shortest format openers in the side and slotting them in various middle-order position will be a challenge.

Rohit and vice-captain K L Rahul are expected to open on Wednesday but India might be tempted to experiment in the presence of more options like Ishan Kishan and Gaikwad. In fact, even Venkatesh got all his runs opening for KKR but he is set to bat in the middle-order.

Suryakumar Yadav could not find his rhythm during the World Cup but he is one player India would be looking to groom at number four, especially for the true pitches in Australia.

In the absence of rested Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel can fill the spin bowling all-rounder slot while R Ashwin is expected to retain his place in the playing eleven after an impressive white-ball comeback in the UAE.

India had only five bowlers to choose from for most part of the World Cup while other top teams had up to seven options. Therefore, one might see one of the specialist batters rolling his arm over.

Their opponents New Zealand, who effectively knocked India out of the World Cup, have reached Jaipur on a chartered flight from Dubai with little time to reflect on their loss to Australia in the title clash.

Head coach Gary Stead has already spoken about how the challenges his team faces, having to regroup so quickly after a draining event like the World Cup.

Skipper Kane Williamson has been given rest for the T20s so that he is fresh for the following Test series. Seasoned pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in his absence.

However with Trent Boult for company and dangerous Daryl Mitchell in the top-order, New Zealand will be more than a handful in this series.

New Zealand could give opportunities to players who did not have much to do in the UAE including Kyle Jamieson who only played the warm-up games.

One of the interesting match-ups will be skipper Rohit against Ish Sodhi as the India captain has had problem against wrist spinners in the past.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain).

Match starts 7 PM IST.

Tags

PTI Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Venkatesh Iyer Trent Boult Tim Southee Jaipur Cricket Sports India New Zealand India vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Kenya Win Final Group Match Despite Their Football Body In Crisis

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: From Desert Safari Cricket Will Be Back To Traditional MCG

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Head To Playoffs Again As Switzerland Top Group

ARG vs BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi In For Argentina, Neymar Out For Brazil

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Stumble Into Playoffs Again

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Stumble Into Playoffs Again

FIFA World Cup 2022, San Marino vs England: ENG Qualify With 10-0 Romp

FIFA World Cup 2022, San Marino vs England: ENG Qualify With 10-0 Romp

Hardik Pandya Clarifies He Did Not Smuggle Expensive Watches From Dubai

Hardik Pandya Clarifies He Did Not Smuggle Expensive Watches From Dubai

Argentina Vs Brazil, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Fit For FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - When And Where To Watch

Argentina Vs Brazil, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Fit For FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - When And Where To Watch

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement