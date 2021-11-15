Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch Live And Full Schedule

India and New Zealand will play a three-match T20 international series starting on November 17. Full schedule of IND vs NZ series and live streaming details here.

India recently lost to New Zealand in a group match at the T20 World Cup in UAE. Get live streaming details of IND vs NZ 2021 T20 series. | (AP-PTI)

outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T17:43:16+05:30
Priya Nagi
Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 5:43 pm

A new-look India and a wounded New Zealand are set to clash in a three-match T20 International series followed by a two-match Test series. The tour commences on November 17 with the T20Is which can be live streamed on digital devices from 6:50 PM IST for Indian viewers. (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ 1st T20 LIVE Blog 

Both India and New Zealand would look to forget the just-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and start a fresh.

The India vs New Zealand 2021 T20 series can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, the digital arm of Star Sports.

Under a new leader and coach, a relatively young India will be seen in action in the shortest format following their group exit from the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, who is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League, will lead the side after Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy in T20s. Rahul Dravid will wear the thinking hat following the exit of coach Ravi Shastri.

India have called-up four IPL stars - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan - for the T20I series. The team also features Yuzvendra Chahal, who was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad which lead to a some controversy.

Interestingly, Varun Chakravarthy, who had replaced Chahal in the World Cup squad, has been left out along with Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. The team also sees notable absence of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. All the first-choice players had requested for rest.

Virat Kohli will continue to miss the first Test too as Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test. Kohli will return to captain India in the second Test, while Rohit Sharma will miss both the Tests.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be coming off yet another heartbreak. The Kiwis lost the T20 World Cup final against Australia by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). Even though Kane Williamson played a captain's knock of 85 off 48 balls, his team couldn't defend the target of 173.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham and Kane Williamson are in great form and would look to carry it in the upcoming T20Is. However, the side will miss the services of seamer Trent Boult as he has opted out of the Test-leg of the tour owing to bio-bubble fatigue.

Following the three T20Is, India and New Zealand will compete in two Test match.

Full schedule of India vs New Zealand 2021 series:

November 17- 1st T20I (Jaipur) - Live from 7 PM
November 19- 2nd T20I Ranchi) - Live from 7 PM
November 21- 3rd T20I (Kolkata) - Live from 7 PM
From November 25- 1st Test (Kanpur) - Live from 9.30 AM
From December 03- 2nd Test (Mumbai) - Live from 9:30 AM

(Note: All timings in IST)

