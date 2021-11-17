Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Depleted New Zealand Face Young And Hungry India In Jaipur

Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Depleted New Zealand Face Young And Hungry India In Jaipur
A new-look Indian T20 team, under new captain Rohit Sharma, will play a depleted New Zealand in the first T20 international in Jaipur on Wednesday. Follow IND vs NZ live cricket scores here. | BCCI

Trending

IND vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Depleted New Zealand Face Young And Hungry India In Jaipur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T17:39:58+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 5:39 pm

Less than 72 hours after suffering a defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai against Australia, New Zealand will up against India in a brand new series. Such is the modern cricket calendar which is relentless and challenging to both mind and body. A rather depleted New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, will face Rohit Sharma-led India in the first T20 international at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur Wednesday evening. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs NZ here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | STATISTICS)

Cricketers today have little time to recover and reflect. Under the circumstances, the odds are stacked against the New Zealanders. A defeat in a World Cup can be frustrating and more devastating for a team that was consistent and deserving.

The Kiwis have to quickly move on to this current series in India. The three T20s are followed by a two-Test series and New Zealand will be keener to defend their tag as the ICC World Test champions. In summer this year at Southampton, New Zealand edged out India in a rain-hit match but the upcoming Test series will be a huge test for them.

Kane Williamson pulled out on the eve of the first T20 in Jaipur and Kyle Jamieson follow suit. Both want rest for the Test series. The good news for the Kiwis is that Jimmy Neesham is fit to play. New Zealand are without Tim Southee and Devon Conway (injured) but have enough batting in Martin Guptill and the i-form Daryl Mitchell to challenge the Indian bowlers.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Having lost to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, India will be hungry for revenge. India have had a change in personnel. This is first series for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and head coach of the senior Indian men's team. The Indian team is brimming with talent. Several IPL top performers like Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel are waiting to shine on the international stage.

Tags

Koushik Paul Tim Southee Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid KL Rahul Venkatesh Iyer Jaipur Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Won’t Play Australia Open

Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Won’t Play Australia Open

Love Batting At Gabba, Scored A Lot Of Runs There: Usman Khawaja On Return To Australia's Ashes Squad

Sourav Ganguly Replaces Anil Kumble As ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chairman

Afghanistan Are Agents Of Developing Cricket, ICC Wants Women To Play Sport As Well

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands Beat Norway 2-0 To Qualify

IND Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Fully Fit For T20 series Vs India, Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach Semifinals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

Argentina Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Why ARG vs BRA Was A Lacklustre Affair

Argentina Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Why ARG vs BRA Was A Lacklustre Affair

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title

Usman Khawaja Recalled To Australia's Squad For Ashes Test Vs England

Usman Khawaja Recalled To Australia's Squad For Ashes Test Vs England

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement