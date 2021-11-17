IND vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Depleted New Zealand Face Young And Hungry India In Jaipur

Less than 72 hours after suffering a defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai against Australia, New Zealand will up against India in a brand new series. Such is the modern cricket calendar which is relentless and challenging to both mind and body. A rather depleted New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, will face Rohit Sharma-led India in the first T20 international at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur Wednesday evening. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs NZ here.

Cricketers today have little time to recover and reflect. Under the circumstances, the odds are stacked against the New Zealanders. A defeat in a World Cup can be frustrating and more devastating for a team that was consistent and deserving.

The Kiwis have to quickly move on to this current series in India. The three T20s are followed by a two-Test series and New Zealand will be keener to defend their tag as the ICC World Test champions. In summer this year at Southampton, New Zealand edged out India in a rain-hit match but the upcoming Test series will be a huge test for them.

Kane Williamson pulled out on the eve of the first T20 in Jaipur and Kyle Jamieson follow suit. Both want rest for the Test series. The good news for the Kiwis is that Jimmy Neesham is fit to play. New Zealand are without Tim Southee and Devon Conway (injured) but have enough batting in Martin Guptill and the i-form Daryl Mitchell to challenge the Indian bowlers.

Having lost to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, India will be hungry for revenge. India have had a change in personnel. This is first series for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and head coach of the senior Indian men's team. The Indian team is brimming with talent. Several IPL top performers like Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel are waiting to shine on the international stage.