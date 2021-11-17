Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had withdrawn from the three-match T20 international series starting in Jaipur on November 17 (Wednesday).

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the Player of the Match against India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton in June 2021. | Photosport via AP

Trending

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T11:42:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:42 am

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the three T20Is against India to focus on the upcoming Test rubber, the first series of the new World Test championship cycle. (More Cricket News)

Jamieson will thus join his skipper Kane Williamson, who has also decided to miss the T20Is to prepare for the two-match Test series, starting on November 25.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series," coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. 

"They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won’t play the entire series either.

"It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it’s a very, very busy time."

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

New Zealand, who had lost the T20 World Cup final on November 14, hardly got any time to regroup as they face India in the opening T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17).

It will be followed by the second and third T20Is on November 19 and 21, before India and New Zealand kick off their World Test Championship defence with two games in Kanpur and Mumbai.

New Zealand had defeated India by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in Southampton, England in July this year.

Tags

PTI Kyle Jamieson Kane Williamson Jaipur Cricket Sports New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team India India national cricket team India vs New Zealand World Test Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach Semifinals

Argentina Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Why ARG vs BRA Was A Lacklustre Affair

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title

Usman Khawaja Recalled To Australia's Squad For Ashes Test Vs England

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Australia Stumble, Draw 1-1 With China

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands Qualify After Eight Years; Turkey, Ukraine In For Playoffs

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: US Hold Jamaica At 1-1 Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon In Playoffs; Ivory Coast Out

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon In Playoffs; Ivory Coast Out

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify With 0-0 Draw Vs Brazil, One More Chance For Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify With 0-0 Draw Vs Brazil, One More Chance For Lionel Messi

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview And Highlights

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview And Highlights

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 2: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth In Action

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 2: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth In Action

Read More from Outlook

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Manoj Mishra / Dilli ki Sardi has over the years turned from being a cheerful season to a toxic time when the Yamuna is filled with froth and the city with hazardous air. How did this happen?

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement