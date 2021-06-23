Live Cricket Scores, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India: Can Day 6 Produce A Result At Southampton?

Imagine what would have been in store if the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final 2021 was played for its full duration of five days! More than two days have been lost to the rains and that brings the 'Ultimate Test' to its final day on Wednesday. The reserve day (or the sixth day) is part of the WTC final playing conditions and anything is possible today at Southampton. There is no forecast for rain and the Kiwi seamers, led by the experienced Tim Southee, will be eager to exploit the steep and uneven bounce of the Hampshire Bowl pitch. The onus will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to bat India to safety. Mohammed Shami's (4/76) helped India stay in the game but the challenge will be on India's batsmen to show the resolve that Kane Williamson displayed in the New Zealand first innings. Having lost their openers, India will start with a lead of 32 runs but for Kohli & Co. caution will be a top priority today. Follow live cricket scores of NZ vs IND, Day 6 here.

Day 5 Highlights | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

2:55 PM IST: No signs of rain and 98 overs of play on Day 6. Whichever side wins the first session, will go the kill.

2:30 PM IST: Last time a Test cricket witnessed a Day 6 play was way back in 1979 - West Indies vs India. Brilliant, bright day for Test cricket in Southampton. Expect a nice finale.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine