Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report
Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli, right: For long, split captaincy has been a hot topic in Indian cricket. | File Photo

Indian cricket may soon witness split captaincy with Rohit Sharma taking charge of limited-overs formats as BCCI mulls change in leadership.

Trending

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T10:30:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 am

Virat Kohli could soon share captaincy duties with Rohit Sharma after the end of the ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli is currently leading the Indian national cricket team in three formats. (More Cricket News)

For a long time, split captaincy has been a hot topic in Indian cricket. Many have suggested that Rohit Sharma should be given the leadership of at least the T20 side, especially considering the workload on Kohli and also his inability to win trophies in the shorter formats of the game.

According to reports, Kohli has had discussions with Rohit and the team management for a possible change of guard. And they have taken the call to herald Rohit's captaincy in at least one format.

Times of India, quoting a BCCI source, claimed that Kohli "himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he's always been — the best batsman in the world."

Kohli, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is having a lean phase with the bat. He hasn't hit an international century in almost three years. His last ton was against Bangladesh in a Test match in November, 2019.

"Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer. If Rohit takes over as whiteball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and One-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket another five to six years at least," the report continued.

Meanwhile, it's also reported that Kohli's failure to deliver an ICC trophy has become a major roadblock in his captaincy. And also, BCCI officials were not happy with Kohli’s team selection for the World Test Championship final, which India lost to New Zealand.

"The BCCI is deeply concerned about Virat Kohli’s captaincy, especially in the ICC tournaments because of his failure as a captain in the ICC events. In a meeting held by the BCCI office-bearers in July after the WTC Final, it emerged that a lot of BCCI officials are unsatisfied with Virat’s captaincy," MensXP reported.

Despite leading India to historic Test series wins in Australia and England, Kohli has failed in ICC events, a fact that gets only accentuated when one looks at his captaincy record for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In contrast, Rohit has guided Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has also led India to 15 wins in 19 matches as captain. Besides being a destructive batsman with a veritable list of records in the limited-overs, the 34-year-old has also established himself as a capable opener in Test cricket.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket India national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan Help Trinbago Knight Riders Claim Top Spot

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho Steal The Show As AC Milan, AS Roma Win

'Relief' Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Glad It Was Over' After Losing US Open Final To Daniil Medvedev

La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu

Vienna Marathon: Thicker Soles Prove Costly As Winner Gets Disqualified

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream

Photo Gallery

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Read More from Outlook

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The search operations are meant to capture those officials who, after losing the battle against the Taliban, couldn’t flee from the country and are hiding.

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement