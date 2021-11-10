Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ T20 Series 2021: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team? Ask Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad

National selectors have included top IPL 2021 performers in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand at home.

IND Vs NZ T20 Series 2021: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team? Ask Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) and Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals) were two outstanding performers in IPL 2021 in UAE. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

IND Vs NZ T20 Series 2021: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team? Ask Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T15:53:00+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 3:53 pm

When Kapil Dev warned India cricketers to prioritise the nation over the Indian Premier League, who would have thought the BCCI would actually go on to pick impressive performers from the recently concluded IPL for the upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand?

The senior selection committee on Tuesday named a relatively new-look India team that will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, beginning November 17.

Among the new additions are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and Harshal Patel, who broke into the 16-man India squad on the back of their noteworthy performances during IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Although several legends of the game rank first-class tournaments over the cash-rich IPL as a yardstick for making the Team India roster, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee suggests that the IPL is indeed the route to storm into the Indian national cricket team now.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel, hard work finally paid off. He picked up record 32 wickets from 15 games during RCB’s campaign. His wicket-taking ability also made him the joint all-time highest wicket-taker alongside West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo in a single edition of the IPL.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Harshal Patel, left, won both MVP and Purple Cap in IPL 2021. Photo - BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders, is being seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Venkatesh Iyer got the maiden India call-up after he made headlines with his all-round ability. The lanky left-hander scored 370 runs in 10 matches for KKR, averaging 41.11. Iyer also took three wickets, making him a handy bowler in the middle overs.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad’s inclusion was expected but whether he will make his international debut is unlikely to happen as newly-appointed T20 captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul are the fixed openers. Nonetheless, Gaikwad’s statistics speak for him. The CSK opener amassed 635 runs and carried the form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where he smashed three back-to-back fifties.

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in IPL. Photo - BCCI

Earlier, the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Siraj benefitted from the IPL too. Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2015, made his India debut in 2017. Since then, he has featured in 29 T20Is and 22 ODIs. The attacking top-order batter adjusted in the Indian middle-order in no time.

The architect-turned cricketer Varun Chakravarthy made headlines with his magical spells for the KKR. Considered as a triumph card in the India spin-bowling department, Chakravarthy went on to feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Last but not the least, Mohammed Siraj earned his IPL contract in 2017, and months later was seen wearing an India shirt. The right-arm seamer’s ability to swing the ball helped him play 9 Tests, 3 T20Is, and 1 ODI for India so far.

There is no doubt that IPL brings in money and fame, but now it also pitchforks cricketers to team India.

Tags

Priya Nagi Ruturaj Gaikwad Venkatesh Iyer Kapil Dev Cricket India national cricket team Cricket - BCCI Cricket - IPL India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

National Wrestling Championship: Geeta Phogat, Narsingh Pancham Yadav, Gourav Balian In Focus

National Wrestling Championship: Geeta Phogat, Narsingh Pancham Yadav, Gourav Balian In Focus

Indian Domestic Badminton Season To Begin Under New Format Next Month

IND Vs NZ: Dream To Represent India Has Been Fulfilled, Says Avesh Khan After Maiden Call-Up

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Favourites Pakistan Face Resurgent Australia In Dubai

Roll Call Of Right Backs Gives Gareth Southgate Dilemma For England

ENG Vs NZ: Revenge In New Zealand Mind, Composure Key In T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Statistical Highlights Of ENG vs NZ In T20 Cricket

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy's Ciro Immobile Withdraws Ahead Of Match Vs Switzerland

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazil's Formiga Set To Retire From International Football

Brazil's Formiga Set To Retire From International Football

Virat Kohli Thanks Indian Cricket Team's Outgoing Support Staff For Amazing Journey

Virat Kohli Thanks Indian Cricket Team's Outgoing Support Staff For Amazing Journey

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Read More from Outlook

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Seema Guha / The ongoing Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being chaired by NSA Ajit Doval with nations like Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in attendance.

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts dealing with Covid-19 feel that these predictions were mere conjectures devoid of any scientific details and that’s why they were always off the mark.

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

Priya Nagi / National selectors have included top IPL 2021 performers in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Outlook Web Desk / Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer.

Advertisement